Mild Earthquake Jolts Manipur's Bishnupur District
An earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude struck Manipur's Bishnupur district early Friday morning. The National Center for Seismology reported that there was no damage or casualties. The tremor occurred at 4:42 am, centered at a depth of 10 km in the Bishnupur region, latitude 24.64°N and longitude 93.83°E.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:05 IST
A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was recorded in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday morning, as confirmed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Fortunately, authorities reported no casualties or damage to property as a result of the tremor.
The quake struck at 4:42 am, with its epicenter located 10 kilometers beneath the Bishnupur region, at latitude 24.64°N and longitude 93.83°E.
