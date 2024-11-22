Mild Earthquake Jolts Manipur's Bishnupur District

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was recorded in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday morning, as confirmed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Fortunately, authorities reported no casualties or damage to property as a result of the tremor.

The quake struck at 4:42 am, with its epicenter located 10 kilometers beneath the Bishnupur region, at latitude 24.64°N and longitude 93.83°E.

(With inputs from agencies.)