Left Menu

Devastation Strikes: Drone Attacks in Sumy

A series of Russian drone and missile attacks in the Sumy region of Ukraine has caused numerous casualties and significant infrastructure damage. Recent strikes have killed two people and injured 12 in Sumy, following earlier attacks that devastated the region and resulted in multiple deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:13 IST
Devastation Strikes: Drone Attacks in Sumy
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a tragic series of events, Sumy, a northeastern Ukrainian city, endured a deadly Russian drone attack early Friday, resulting in two fatalities and injuring 12 others, according to regional authorities.

The onslaught damaged 12 apartment buildings, five private homes, a store, and three vehicles as three drones targeted the city around 5 a.m., as reported by national police.

This incident follows a night raid on Tuesday in Hlukhiv that claimed 12 lives, including a young child, amid ongoing strikes devastating the region's critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024