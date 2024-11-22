Devastation Strikes: Drone Attacks in Sumy
A series of Russian drone and missile attacks in the Sumy region of Ukraine has caused numerous casualties and significant infrastructure damage. Recent strikes have killed two people and injured 12 in Sumy, following earlier attacks that devastated the region and resulted in multiple deaths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a tragic series of events, Sumy, a northeastern Ukrainian city, endured a deadly Russian drone attack early Friday, resulting in two fatalities and injuring 12 others, according to regional authorities.
The onslaught damaged 12 apartment buildings, five private homes, a store, and three vehicles as three drones targeted the city around 5 a.m., as reported by national police.
This incident follows a night raid on Tuesday in Hlukhiv that claimed 12 lives, including a young child, amid ongoing strikes devastating the region's critical infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery: Minimal Damage Reported
Odesa Under Attack: Russian Drone Strike Sparks Fires and Damages Buildings
Stonehenge Protesters Face Court Over Monument Damage
Mild Earthquake Shakes Sikkim, No Damage Reported
Landmark Ruling: Barclays to Pay Banker Damages for Sex Discrimination