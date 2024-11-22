Devastation Strikes: Drone Attacks in Sumy

In a tragic series of events, Sumy, a northeastern Ukrainian city, endured a deadly Russian drone attack early Friday, resulting in two fatalities and injuring 12 others, according to regional authorities.

The onslaught damaged 12 apartment buildings, five private homes, a store, and three vehicles as three drones targeted the city around 5 a.m., as reported by national police.

This incident follows a night raid on Tuesday in Hlukhiv that claimed 12 lives, including a young child, amid ongoing strikes devastating the region's critical infrastructure.

