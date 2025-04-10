Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Zhuravka in Sumy Region

Russia's defence ministry reported the capture of the Ukrainian border village Zhuravka in Sumy region. This is part of Russia's continued advancement into Ukraine, following the expulsion of Ukrainian forces from parts of the Kursk region. The information was reported by state news agency RIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's defence ministry announced on Thursday that its military units have seized control of the border village of Zhuravka, located in Ukraine's Sumy region. The state news agency RIA covered the report extensively.

This military action marks another step in Russia's strategic push into the Sumy region. Recently, Russian forces have been successful in removing Ukrainian troops from most sections of the neighboring Kursk region, which the latter had occupied since the previous year.

As this development unfolds, the geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe heightens, with both nations keeping a watchful eye on military activities along their shared borders. The world watches closely as this situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

