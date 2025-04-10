Russia's defence ministry announced on Thursday that its military units have seized control of the border village of Zhuravka, located in Ukraine's Sumy region. The state news agency RIA covered the report extensively.

This military action marks another step in Russia's strategic push into the Sumy region. Recently, Russian forces have been successful in removing Ukrainian troops from most sections of the neighboring Kursk region, which the latter had occupied since the previous year.

As this development unfolds, the geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe heightens, with both nations keeping a watchful eye on military activities along their shared borders. The world watches closely as this situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)