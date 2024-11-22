Tragic End for Monkeys in Pesticide Incident
Over 100 monkeys died from pesticide inhalation at a food storage warehouse. The incident, involving aluminum phosphide, was discovered by police and veterinarians. A case is filed against the Food Corporation of India's employees. The monkeys' remains were recovered from a pit for examination amid ongoing investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, more than 100 monkeys died after reportedly inhaling pesticide fumes in a food warehouse, according to police reports disclosed Friday.
Police unearthed their bodies from a pit for postmortem, having learned about the tragedy days after it occurred. Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan revealed they were alerted on Wednesday.
A case has been lodged against Food Corporation of India employees over the use of aluminum phosphide, a pesticide for protecting wheat, at the warehouse. The monkeys entered through a broken window on November 7 and inhaled the toxic gas, officials report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chemist Warehouse Triumphs: Sigma Healthcare Merger Approved
Bengaluru's Aerospace Hub Boosted by New Haveus AeroTech Warehouse
Blaze Engulfs South Delhi Shoe Warehouse
HaveUs AeroTech Launches Pioneering Mega Warehouse Near Bengaluru Airport
Tragic Stabbing Incident in Deoria Sparks Police Investigation