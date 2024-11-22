Tragic End for Monkeys in Pesticide Incident

In a shocking incident, more than 100 monkeys died after reportedly inhaling pesticide fumes in a food warehouse, according to police reports disclosed Friday.

Police unearthed their bodies from a pit for postmortem, having learned about the tragedy days after it occurred. Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan revealed they were alerted on Wednesday.

A case has been lodged against Food Corporation of India employees over the use of aluminum phosphide, a pesticide for protecting wheat, at the warehouse. The monkeys entered through a broken window on November 7 and inhaled the toxic gas, officials report.

(With inputs from agencies.)