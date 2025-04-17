Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Targeting of Indian Pharma Warehouse in Ukraine

In a developing crisis, Russia has firmly denied Ukraine's claims that its military targeted an Indian pharmaceutical warehouse in Kyiv. The accusation comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The Russian embassy countered, suggesting that a Ukrainian air defense missile landed on the warehouse belonging to Kusum, an Indian pharmaceutical company, sparking a damaging fire.

As both countries trade verbal blows, the situation highlights pressing concerns over military engagements in urban areas and the safety of international businesses caught in the crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)