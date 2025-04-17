Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Targeting of Indian Pharma Warehouse in Ukraine

Russia rejects Ukraine's claims that its military targeted an Indian pharmaceutical warehouse. Russia suggests a Ukrainian air defense missile caused the damage, while Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberate targeting. The incident raises questions about military tactics and impacts on Indian businesses in the region.

Updated: 17-04-2025 21:12 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Targeting of Indian Pharma Warehouse in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing crisis, Russia has firmly denied Ukraine's claims that its military targeted an Indian pharmaceutical warehouse in Kyiv. The accusation comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The Russian embassy countered, suggesting that a Ukrainian air defense missile landed on the warehouse belonging to Kusum, an Indian pharmaceutical company, sparking a damaging fire.

As both countries trade verbal blows, the situation highlights pressing concerns over military engagements in urban areas and the safety of international businesses caught in the crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

