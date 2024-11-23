Left Menu

Delhi's Tough Stand Against Pollution: GRAP-4 Measures in Full Swing

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted an inspection at the city's borders, focusing on the enforcement of GRAP-4 measures. He reported that 135 to 165 trucks breaching restrictions are turned away daily. The measures aim to curtail unauthorized vehicle entry and reduce pollution levels in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined move to curb air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai took to the city borders for a late-night inspection of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) measures.

Rai discovered that daily, up to 165 trucks violating pollution restrictions are denied entry. Strict rules permit only CNG, electric, and BS-VI compliant vehicles into Delhi, a necessary step to combat the severe air quality issues plaguing the city.

Rai emphasized that the ban on certain vehicles is vital for improving air quality, issuing directives for strict enforcement of GRAP-4 with penalties imposed on violators, ensuring no unauthorized entry at any city border points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

