Delhi's Tough Stand Against Pollution: GRAP-4 Measures in Full Swing

In a determined move to curb air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai took to the city borders for a late-night inspection of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) measures.

Rai discovered that daily, up to 165 trucks violating pollution restrictions are denied entry. Strict rules permit only CNG, electric, and BS-VI compliant vehicles into Delhi, a necessary step to combat the severe air quality issues plaguing the city.

Rai emphasized that the ban on certain vehicles is vital for improving air quality, issuing directives for strict enforcement of GRAP-4 with penalties imposed on violators, ensuring no unauthorized entry at any city border points.

