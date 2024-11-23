Tremors in Tajikistan: Earthquake Rocks Region

In a recent geological event, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Tajikistan, causing tremors across the region. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported this incident.

The earthquake hit on Saturday and was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth's surface, according to the GFZ.

This seismic activity is part of the region's ongoing tectonic movements, which frequently affect the area due to its location along fault lines.

