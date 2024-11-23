Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: Severe Smog Engulfs City Once Again

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' category with an AQI of 412, posing serious health risks. Contributing factors include vehicular emissions and stubble burning. The city is shrouded in smog, affecting visibility, while the temperature surged above the seasonal average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:05 IST
Delhi's air quality plunged into the 'severe' category on Saturday, registering an alarming AQI level of 412 as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The capital's pollution crisis was exacerbated by significant vehicular emissions and stubble burning, contributing heavily to the toxic atmosphere, with 20 monitoring stations reflecting AQI levels above 400.

The situation was worsened by a persistent blanket of mist and smog, diminishing visibility while meteorological conditions saw the temperature reaching 29.4 degrees Celsius, notably above the norm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

