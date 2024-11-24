Left Menu

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

At the COP29 summit in Baku, nations set a $300 billion annual finance goal to assist poorer countries with climate change impacts. Critics deemed the deal inadequate, highlighting financial responsibility divides. The agreement prepares for the 2024 Brazil summit, despite concerns about effectiveness and geopolitical constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 05:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 05:58 IST
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid heated negotiations, the COP29 summit in Baku witnessed the adoption of a $300 billion annual finance agreement aimed at aiding poorer nations in confronting climate change impacts. However, skepticism pervaded the event, with critics denouncing the deal as fallibly insufficient and a mere optical illusion.

The agreement, achieved after intense deliberations, seeks to bolster international efforts against global warming in an alarmingly warm year. While some delegates applauded the pact, others criticized affluent nations for inadequate contributions, and the event organizers for hastily endorsing the contentious agreement.

Despite the controversy, the pact intends to amplify previous funding commitments and poses groundwork for further action at next year's summit in Brazil. However, ongoing financial responsibility issues among industrialized countries and consistent geopolitical challenges cast doubt over the agreement's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024