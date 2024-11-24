Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Amid heated negotiations, the COP29 summit in Baku witnessed the adoption of a $300 billion annual finance agreement aimed at aiding poorer nations in confronting climate change impacts. However, skepticism pervaded the event, with critics denouncing the deal as fallibly insufficient and a mere optical illusion.

The agreement, achieved after intense deliberations, seeks to bolster international efforts against global warming in an alarmingly warm year. While some delegates applauded the pact, others criticized affluent nations for inadequate contributions, and the event organizers for hastily endorsing the contentious agreement.

Despite the controversy, the pact intends to amplify previous funding commitments and poses groundwork for further action at next year's summit in Brazil. However, ongoing financial responsibility issues among industrialized countries and consistent geopolitical challenges cast doubt over the agreement's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)