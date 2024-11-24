The Wisdom of Age: Preserving Vital Roles of Older Animals

Scientists are uncovering the crucial roles older animals play in ecosystems, contrary to the common view of ageing as a decline in biological function. This revelation is leading to a call for 'longevity conservation' to protect these vital members of animal populations.

Older animals, from fish to elephants, contribute significantly to their groups by enhancing reproduction rates, survival, and cultural transmission. Yet hunting and overfishing threaten their existence, disrupting these essential benefits.

Researchers advocate for new policies addressing 'longevity conservation' to preserve these age structures within populations. This approach could aid biodiversity conservation efforts by safeguarding the ecological roles and services provided by older animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)