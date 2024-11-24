Left Menu

Protest Forces Coal Vessel Turnaround at Australia's Major Port

A climate change protest at the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales disrupted coal export activities, forcing one inbound ship to turn back. Police arrested 170 protesters involved. Despite the disruption being minimal, it underscores the divisiveness of climate change issues in Australia.

24-11-2024
A climate change protest unfolded off the coast of New South Wales, compelling an inbound ship to turn back from Australia's biggest coal export terminal, according to the port's operator.

Local police reported the arrest of 170 protesters who refused to vacate the shipping channel at the Port of Newcastle, located approximately 170 km from Sydney. The port stands as the largest bulk shipping hub on Australia's east coast.

A Port of Newcastle spokesperson indicated that the protest caused 'minimal' disruption, yet a coal vessel had to abort its entry due to obstructive presence in the channel; it has been rescheduled as per police efforts to keep the waterway clear. Meanwhile, the Rising Tide activist group, orchestrators of the 50-hour demonstration, highlighted climate change as a contentious Australian issue, affecting operations at the Port of Newcastle similarly last year.

