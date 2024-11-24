Protest Forces Coal Vessel Turnaround at Australia's Major Port

A climate change protest unfolded off the coast of New South Wales, compelling an inbound ship to turn back from Australia's biggest coal export terminal, according to the port's operator.

Local police reported the arrest of 170 protesters who refused to vacate the shipping channel at the Port of Newcastle, located approximately 170 km from Sydney. The port stands as the largest bulk shipping hub on Australia's east coast.

A Port of Newcastle spokesperson indicated that the protest caused 'minimal' disruption, yet a coal vessel had to abort its entry due to obstructive presence in the channel; it has been rescheduled as per police efforts to keep the waterway clear. Meanwhile, the Rising Tide activist group, orchestrators of the 50-hour demonstration, highlighted climate change as a contentious Australian issue, affecting operations at the Port of Newcastle similarly last year.

