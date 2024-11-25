National Clean Air Programme Sees Major Success, Yet Coal Regions Struggle

The Environment Ministry has announced significant progress under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), with 97 of the 130 cities targeted showing improved air quality compared to 2017-18 levels. Fifty-five of these cities have achieved a reduction of over 20 per cent, marking a milestone in air quality management, according to Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Despite these gains, pollution remains concerning in coal mining regions, particularly in Jharkhand. Launched in January 2019, NCAP targets a particulate matter (PM10) reduction of up to 40 per cent by 2025-26 across 130 cities. Noteworthy success stories include Varanasi and Dhanbad, which reduced PM10 levels by 68 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively.

The program's success relies on city-specific action plans and financial support. However, regions like Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur continue to battle high pollution levels, even with significant resource allocation. Enhanced oversight and public engagement are seen as crucial to overcoming these persistent challenges.

