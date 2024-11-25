Left Menu

National Clean Air Programme Sees Major Success, Yet Coal Regions Struggle

The National Clean Air Programme has reported significant improvements in air quality in 97 out of 130 cities since 2017-18. Despite this, pollution remains an issue in coal mining areas like Jharkhand. The program includes financial backing and city-specific plans to combat pollution, yet challenges persist in key areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:26 IST
National Clean Air Programme Sees Major Success, Yet Coal Regions Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Environment Ministry has announced significant progress under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), with 97 of the 130 cities targeted showing improved air quality compared to 2017-18 levels. Fifty-five of these cities have achieved a reduction of over 20 per cent, marking a milestone in air quality management, according to Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Despite these gains, pollution remains concerning in coal mining regions, particularly in Jharkhand. Launched in January 2019, NCAP targets a particulate matter (PM10) reduction of up to 40 per cent by 2025-26 across 130 cities. Noteworthy success stories include Varanasi and Dhanbad, which reduced PM10 levels by 68 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively.

The program's success relies on city-specific action plans and financial support. However, regions like Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur continue to battle high pollution levels, even with significant resource allocation. Enhanced oversight and public engagement are seen as crucial to overcoming these persistent challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024