Mystery Unveiled: Youth's Body Found in Jharkhand Forest

The body of a young man, suspected to have been murdered, was exhumed by police in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district. Local residents alerted authorities after noticing legs protruding from the ground. Evidence found at the scene included a cap, Aadhaar card, and bank passbook. The investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saraikela | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling discovery, police in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district have exhumed the body of a young man, believed to be the victim of a murder. The gruesome find came after residents of Shivnarayanpur noticed legs visible from the earth in a nearby forest.

A police team, led by Officer-in-Charge Binod Tirkey of Adityapur police station, recovered not only the body but also crucial pieces of evidence including a cap, a partially burned Aadhaar card, and a bank passbook. A blood trail was detected leading to a pond close by.

The victim has been identified as a man in his 20s who worked at a motorcycle showroom. The police suspect the murder took place the previous night and have launched an investigation to probe deeper into the unsettling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

