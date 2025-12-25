Mystery Unveiled: Youth's Body Found in Jharkhand Forest

In a chilling discovery, police in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district have exhumed the body of a young man, believed to be the victim of a murder. The gruesome find came after residents of Shivnarayanpur noticed legs visible from the earth in a nearby forest.

A police team, led by Officer-in-Charge Binod Tirkey of Adityapur police station, recovered not only the body but also crucial pieces of evidence including a cap, a partially burned Aadhaar card, and a bank passbook. A blood trail was detected leading to a pond close by.

The victim has been identified as a man in his 20s who worked at a motorcycle showroom. The police suspect the murder took place the previous night and have launched an investigation to probe deeper into the unsettling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)