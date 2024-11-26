Left Menu

Tragedy in the Indian Ocean: Somali Migrants' Perilous Journey

A tragic incident occurred when two motorboats carrying Somali migrants capsized near Madagascar. With 25 people reported dead and 48 rescued, the survivors initially sought to reach the French territory of Mayotte. The tragedy highlights the perilous journeys many undertake from conflict-stricken regions for better opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:52 IST
Tragedy in the Indian Ocean: Somali Migrants' Perilous Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

In a devastating incident, the death toll has risen to 25 after two motorboats carrying Somali migrants capsized in the Indian Ocean near Madagascar, authorities reported on Monday. The passengers were headed to the French island territory of Mayotte after a month-long journey at sea.

Efforts to rescue those onboard resulted in 48 individuals being saved from the perilous waters near Nosy Be, a northern island in Madagascar, according to Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina of Madagascar's Maritime Ports Agency. Initial reports from Somali authorities on Sunday confirmed 24 fatalities, with the cause of the capsizing still unknown.

The migrants, aged between 17 and 50, departed from a beach near Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on November 2 with hopes of reaching Mayotte, roughly 1,600 kilometers away. An investigation is underway, and a Somali government delegation will aid in repatriating its citizens. The international community, including the UN's International Organisation for Migration, has been asked to assist. This event underscores the dangerous migration routes many undertake to escape conflict and economic hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024