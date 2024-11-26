Tragedy in the Indian Ocean: Somali Migrants' Perilous Journey

In a devastating incident, the death toll has risen to 25 after two motorboats carrying Somali migrants capsized in the Indian Ocean near Madagascar, authorities reported on Monday. The passengers were headed to the French island territory of Mayotte after a month-long journey at sea.

Efforts to rescue those onboard resulted in 48 individuals being saved from the perilous waters near Nosy Be, a northern island in Madagascar, according to Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina of Madagascar's Maritime Ports Agency. Initial reports from Somali authorities on Sunday confirmed 24 fatalities, with the cause of the capsizing still unknown.

The migrants, aged between 17 and 50, departed from a beach near Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on November 2 with hopes of reaching Mayotte, roughly 1,600 kilometers away. An investigation is underway, and a Somali government delegation will aid in repatriating its citizens. The international community, including the UN's International Organisation for Migration, has been asked to assist. This event underscores the dangerous migration routes many undertake to escape conflict and economic hardship.

