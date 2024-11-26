Rare Pudu Fawn Offers Conservation Hope

A rare pudu fawn was recently born at a biopark in Argentina, presenting scientists and conservationists with a valuable opportunity to study this diminutive deer species. Weighing only 1.21 kg, the male fawn, named Lenga, navigates the park grounds under the watchful eyes of his parents.

As one of the world's smallest deer, pudus grow to just 50 cm in height and 12 kg in weight. Lenga, currently covered in white spots, will transition from breastfeeding to a herbivorous diet over the next few months. These spots serve as camouflage against predators.

With only about 10,000 pudus left, classified as near-threatened by the IUCN, the birth of Lenga is a hopeful event. Cristian Guillet from the Temaiken Foundation emphasizes that Lenga provides critical data aiding conservation efforts for pudus and similar species at risk of extinction.

(With inputs from agencies.)