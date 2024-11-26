Massive Fire Engulfs Kalyan High-Rise Flats

A massive fire broke out in a 17-storey residential building in Kalyan's Adharwadi area, Thane district, resulting in several flats being gutted, officials confirmed on Tuesday evening.

The fire, which started on the 15th floor of the Vertex Housing Society, quickly spread to the 16th and 17th floors, igniting severe panic among residents and emergency responders. By 9.30 pm, the fire brigade had managed to bring the blaze under control after deploying five fire engines from various municipal corporations.

Despite the absence of casualties, the incident highlighted the challenges faced by fire brigade personnel due to the building's height and distance from the city center. Local authorities are now considering acquiring advanced firefighting equipment, such as a 70-meter hydraulic vehicle, to enhance safety in high-rises.

