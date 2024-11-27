JSW One Concrete: Revolutionizing the Construction Sector

Mumbai, India – On November 27, 2024, JSW One Platforms, a B2B e-commerce branch of the JSW Group, unveiled JSW One Concrete, a ready-mix solution set to transform the construction industry.

This latest offering enhances JSW One's private brand collection, focusing on improving quality, consistency, and delivery efficiency in construction materials.

Commencing its rollout in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, JSW One Concrete plans to extend its reach to the top 20 cities by 2027, representing about 50% of India's ready-mix concrete market.

