JSW One Concrete: Revolutionizing the Construction Sector
JSW One Platforms, part of the JSW Group, has launched JSW One Concrete, a new ready-mix solution to meet growing construction sector demands. Starting in Mumbai, the plan is to expand to 20 major cities by 2027. The product aims to deliver quality and efficiency in construction materials.
Mumbai, India – On November 27, 2024, JSW One Platforms, a B2B e-commerce branch of the JSW Group, unveiled JSW One Concrete, a ready-mix solution set to transform the construction industry.
This latest offering enhances JSW One's private brand collection, focusing on improving quality, consistency, and delivery efficiency in construction materials.
Commencing its rollout in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, JSW One Concrete plans to extend its reach to the top 20 cities by 2027, representing about 50% of India's ready-mix concrete market.
