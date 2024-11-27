Left Menu

JSW One Concrete: Revolutionizing the Construction Sector

JSW One Platforms, part of the JSW Group, has launched JSW One Concrete, a new ready-mix solution to meet growing construction sector demands. Starting in Mumbai, the plan is to expand to 20 major cities by 2027. The product aims to deliver quality and efficiency in construction materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:34 IST
JSW One Concrete: Revolutionizing the Construction Sector
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India – On November 27, 2024, JSW One Platforms, a B2B e-commerce branch of the JSW Group, unveiled JSW One Concrete, a ready-mix solution set to transform the construction industry.

This latest offering enhances JSW One's private brand collection, focusing on improving quality, consistency, and delivery efficiency in construction materials.

Commencing its rollout in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, JSW One Concrete plans to extend its reach to the top 20 cities by 2027, representing about 50% of India's ready-mix concrete market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024