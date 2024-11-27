Goa Government Challenges Ecological Sensitive Areas Designation

The Goa government has made an appeal to a central committee to exclude 'as many villages as possible' from the list of Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs) in the state's Western Ghats. This appeal was revealed by Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira on Wednesday.

Currently, 108 villages in Goa have been identified as ESAs by the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Speaking to PTI, Minister Sequeira explained that the state government contends these villages don't meet the necessary criteria for ESA designation. An expert committee commenced a four-day visit starting Tuesday to assess the situation on the ground.

Sequeira highlighted the local anxiety, stating that fears of eviction due to ESA designation are unfounded. However, certain restrictions may be applied. For instance, ongoing mining would need to be phased out within five years, with no new mining allowed. Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant also raised concerns about dependence on minor minerals from these areas, noting past imports from Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)