Rumbling Earth: Luzon Shaken by Magnitude 5.8 Quake
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Luzon, Philippines, on Thursday. The German Research Center for Geosciences reported the quake at a depth of 192 kilometers. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but residents were on high alert for aftershocks. Relief teams are assessing the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 03:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 03:44 IST
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled Luzon, Philippines, on Thursday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event struck at a significant depth of 192 kilometers, raising concerns about the potential for aftershocks. Officials are monitoring the situation closely.
Currently, there are no reports of damage or casualties, though emergency services are poised to respond as necessary, assessing infrastructure stability and ensuring public safety.
