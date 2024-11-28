Rumbling Earth: Luzon Shaken by Magnitude 5.8 Quake

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled Luzon, Philippines, on Thursday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event struck at a significant depth of 192 kilometers, raising concerns about the potential for aftershocks. Officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Currently, there are no reports of damage or casualties, though emergency services are poised to respond as necessary, assessing infrastructure stability and ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)