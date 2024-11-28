Kerala Commits to a Cleaner Tomorrow: New Initiatives Unveiled

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has spearheaded a fresh initiative aimed at achieving a garbage-free 'New Kerala.' This ambitious project seeks to engage the masses through local self-government leadership, focusing on expediting the use of innovative technologies in waste management.

Local self-government bodies have been tasked with forming executive committees in each ward to drive sanitation activities. These committees are expected to operate effectively under the guidance of the Local Self-Government department, which will organize regular meetings to review progress.

The initiative also calls for a swift, two-week approval process for public-private partnerships in solid waste management. The state aims to declare 100 percent greening of neighborhoods and tourist spots by March 30, and wishes to label all government offices as 'green' by January 26, aligning with the plan for all local bodies to become pristine towns.

