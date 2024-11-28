Left Menu

Tragedy in Uganda: Landslides Leave Villages Devastated

At least 15 people died and 113 remain missing following landslides that buried homes in eastern Uganda. The disaster, triggered by heavy rains, affected six villages in Bulambuli district. Rescue operations continue amid challenging conditions, with authorities fearing the death toll may increase.

At least 15 people have died and 113 others are still missing after devastating landslides buried homes across six villages in eastern Uganda, local police reported. The catastrophic event, steered by heavy rains, unfolded in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, approximately 280 kilometers east of Kampala.

Rescue efforts are underway, with 15 injured individuals having been extracted and admitted to Buluganya Health Centre. The Uganda Red Cross Society confirmed the recovery of 13 bodies from the rubble of about 40 homes. Authorities anticipate the death toll could rise due to the severity of the landslides.

Adverse weather conditions, including ongoing rainfall and roads coated in mud, have complicated the rescue operations. Visuals shared on social media depict people laboring through the mud, attempting to locate victims buried beneath the wreckage. The extent of impact spans roughly 50 acres, with both homesteads and farmlands significantly affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

