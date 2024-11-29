IAEA Team Completes Review of Borssele NPP’s Long-Term Operational Safety

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert team has successfully concluded a review of the long-term operational safety of the Borssele Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Pre-Safety Aspects of Long Term Operation (Pre-SALTO) mission, held from November 19 to 28, 2024, assessed the plant's preparedness for safe extended operation and provided valuable insights and recommendations for continued safety enhancements.

The review, requested by the Netherlands Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS), focused on the plant's readiness to operate safely beyond its original design life. Borssele NPP, which has been operational since 1973, generates 3.2% of the country’s total electricity. Originally designed for a 40-year lifespan, the plant was granted approval to operate until 2033, with plans to extend operations until 2054.

During the ten-day mission, the IAEA team, which consisted of 12 experts from Argentina, France, Slovenia, Spain, and the United States, as well as four observers from Hungary, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland, conducted thorough discussions with plant staff and performed site walkdowns. The mission evaluated the plant's ageing management practices, organizational structure, and strategies to ensure continued safe operation.

Good Practices Identified for Global Use

The IAEA team praised several aspects of the plant’s safety preparations, highlighting two key good practices:

360-degree imaging system: This technology enhances the planning of ageing management activities, helping to reduce radiation exposure to plant personnel.

Portable tablet for inspections: A portable tablet system is used by field inspectors to conduct inspections of civil structures, streamlining the documentation process and improving efficiency.

These innovative practices will be shared with the broader nuclear industry to help improve safety measures worldwide.

Recommendations for Improvement and Safe Long-Term Operation

The review team also issued 15 recommendations and suggestions to further bolster the plant’s operational safety and readiness for the next phase of its life. Key recommendations include:

Completing the ageing management programmes: The plant should finalize the development and implementation of ageing management programmes for mechanical and electrical components to ensure their continued reliability.

Enhancing civil structure ageing management: A more focused approach is needed to monitor and manage the ageing of civil structures.

Updating human resources strategy: The team recommended updating the human resources strategy to ensure the workforce is adequately prepared and supported for long-term operations.

Plant Management's Commitment to Improvement

Borssele NPP's management expressed gratitude for the IAEA's support and insights. Carlo Wolters, CEO of the plant's operator, Elektriciteits-Produktiemaatschappij Zuid-Nederland (EPZ), emphasized the value of external reviews in identifying areas for improvement. "We appreciate the IAEA's support in ageing management and preparation for safe subsequent LTO," Wolters said. "The IAEA team’s expertise has been invaluable in helping us identify critical areas for improvement, ensuring we continue to meet the highest safety standards."

Next Steps and Final Report

The IAEA team has provided a draft report to the plant management and ANVS, allowing them to make factual comments. The final report will be submitted to the plant management, ANVS, and the Dutch government within the next three months.

The review’s findings will play a crucial role in ensuring Borssele NPP’s continued safe operation as it prepares for an extended operational life, contributing to the Netherlands' energy security while adhering to the highest nuclear safety standards.