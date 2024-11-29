Supreme Court Calls for Tree Census in Taj Trapezium Zone to Curb Illegal Logging
The Supreme Court deliberates on orchestrating a tree census in the Taj Trapezium Zone to combat unauthorized logging. This initiative aims to establish an institutional mechanism for monitoring permits for tree felling. The Forest Survey of India may undertake this critical environmental task as the central authority.
The Supreme Court has taken significant steps toward environmental conservation, considering a comprehensive tree census in the sprawling 10,400-square-kilometre Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ). The court aims to combat rampant illegal tree felling across districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih spearheaded the move, emphasizing the need for an institutional mechanism to regulate tree felling permits. This decision marks a critical step towards preserving India's rich biodiversity in the TTZ.
The Forest Survey of India, recognized for its expertise in environmental assessments, might take charge of this monumental task. The court has scheduled further discussions for December 16, underscoring its commitment to ecological balance in areas surrounding the iconic Taj Mahal.
