Supreme Court Calls for Tree Census in Taj Trapezium Zone to Curb Illegal Logging

The Supreme Court has taken significant steps toward environmental conservation, considering a comprehensive tree census in the sprawling 10,400-square-kilometre Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ). The court aims to combat rampant illegal tree felling across districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih spearheaded the move, emphasizing the need for an institutional mechanism to regulate tree felling permits. This decision marks a critical step towards preserving India's rich biodiversity in the TTZ.

The Forest Survey of India, recognized for its expertise in environmental assessments, might take charge of this monumental task. The court has scheduled further discussions for December 16, underscoring its commitment to ecological balance in areas surrounding the iconic Taj Mahal.

(With inputs from agencies.)