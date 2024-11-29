Mumbai's Chilling Record: Coldest November in Eight Years

Mumbai has hit an eight-year low in November temperatures, with the mercury dipping to 16.5 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

This significant drop, recorded at the Santacruz observatory, marks the coldest November temperature since November 11, 2016, when it dipped to 16.3 degrees Celsius, as reported by Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai.

Contrastingly, the Colaba observatory, which tracks the island city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts no cold wave alert for Maharashtra between November 30 and December 3, and an increase in temperature is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)