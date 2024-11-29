Left Menu

Mumbai's Chilling Record: Coldest November in Eight Years

Mumbai experienced its coldest November in eight years with a minimum temperature of 16.5°C recorded at the Santacruz observatory. The IMD stated there is no cold wave alert for Maharashtra from November 30 to December 3, with temperatures expected to increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:10 IST
  India

Mumbai has hit an eight-year low in November temperatures, with the mercury dipping to 16.5 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

This significant drop, recorded at the Santacruz observatory, marks the coldest November temperature since November 11, 2016, when it dipped to 16.3 degrees Celsius, as reported by Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai.

Contrastingly, the Colaba observatory, which tracks the island city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts no cold wave alert for Maharashtra between November 30 and December 3, and an increase in temperature is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

