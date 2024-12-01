Left Menu

Chennai's GCC Boom: A Future Powerhouse of Premium Office Space

Chennai is projected to gain 12-13 million sq ft of premium office space by 2025-26 due to strong demand from corporates. The number of Global Capability Centres (GCC) is expected to double by 2030, supported by government policies and a rich talent pool, solidifying the city as an innovation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:04 IST
Chennai's GCC Boom: A Future Powerhouse of Premium Office Space
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai is on track to introduce 12-13 million square feet of premium office space between 2025 and 2026, amidst burgeoning demand from corporations in various sectors, according to a report by real estate consultancy, CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd.

Currently, housing about 250 Global Capability Centres (GCC) employing over 150,000 professionals, Chennai's GCC presence is anticipated to grow to 460 by 2030. Government initiatives, like the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Policy and payroll subsidies for new GCCs, are propelling the city's rise as an innovation center.

The CBRE report, 'Tamil Nadu: The Epicentre of Capability and Innovation Leadership,' notes that Chennai ranks third in GCC leasing activity behind Bengaluru and Hyderabad. GCC office absorption has increased from 1.4 million sq ft in 2022 to 2.3 million sq ft in early 2024, with expectations of reaching 450-460 units by 2030, driven by a diverse talent mix and proactive government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024