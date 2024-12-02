Madhav National Park Set to Become Tiger Reserve

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given the green light for the proposal to declare Madhav National Park in Madhya Pradesh as a tiger reserve, an announcement confirmed over the weekend.

This decision will make Madhav National Park the state's eighth tiger reserve, adding to the likes of Kanha, Satpura, and Bandhavgarh, amongst others. The park will cover a total area of 1,751 square kilometers, with 375 square kilometers forming the core area and 1,276 square kilometers serving as a buffer zone. The NTCA has also approved the introduction of a tiger pair into the park to boost the population.

This initiative, spearheaded by directives from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, aims to bolster wildlife management and promote ecotourism in the region. It is expected to benefit local communities economically. Notably, Madhya Pradesh currently leads India in tiger population, housing 785 tigers, according to the latest report by the NTCA and Wildlife Institute of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)