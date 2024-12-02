Left Menu

India's Housing Boom: Rising Prices in Major Cities

Housing prices in India's eight major cities increased by an average of 11% annually during the September quarter, driven by strong demand. Delhi-NCR saw the highest rise at 32%, with Bengaluru following at 24%. This marks the 15th consecutive quarterly increase in housing prices since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:15 IST
India's Housing Boom: Rising Prices in Major Cities
Housing prices Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India's real estate market is experiencing a significant boom, with housing prices in eight major cities witnessing an average annual increase of 11% during the September quarter. According to a recent report, Delhi-NCR recorded the highest appreciation at 32%, underscoring the strength of demand in these urban areas.

The 'Housing Price-Tracker Report Q3 2024', released by CREDAI, Colliers, and Liases Foras, highlights the sustained upward trajectory of property values, marking the 15th consecutive quarter of rising prices since 2021. This trend reflects robust market sentiment and buyer interest across the nation.

Specifically, the report noted that in Delhi-NCR, average prices soared from Rs 8,655 to Rs 11,438 per square foot over the past year. Similarly, Bengaluru saw prices climb to Rs 11,743 from Rs 9,471 per square foot, all calculated on the basis of carpet area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024