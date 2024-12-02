Bengaluru Brace for Rain: Cyclone Fengal's Impact Persists

Residents in Bengaluru and other regions of Karnataka should brace for continuing rainfall over the next two days, attributed to the weakened Cyclone Fengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone's remnants have been causing widespread rain since Sunday evening, with the IMD forecasting heavy showers for areas in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka. A decrease in rain is expected from Wednesday onwards.

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall. Fishermen have been advised to steer clear of the coastlines, and some districts have declared school and college holidays due to safety concerns.

