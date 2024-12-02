Left Menu

Tragedy on Annamalaiyar Hill: Cyclone Fengal's Aftermath

Following torrential rain and mudslides caused by Cyclone Fengal, five bodies were recovered from Annamalaiyar Hill. Rescuers, including NDRF, police, and fire services, found a child and four other bodies. Locals reported a family trapped in a house which collapsed due to a mud slip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:36 IST
  • India

Tragedy struck Annamalaiyar Hill when torrential rain caused by Cyclone Fengal led to a series of mudslides on December 1, resulting in the devastation of a local household as five bodies were finally recovered after an exhaustive search.

Efforts overseen by the NDRF, police, and fire service personnel began Monday, retrieving the body of a child by evening. Shortly after, four more bodies, including that of a woman, were uncovered.

Locals in VOC Nagar reported that a couple and their two children were trapped in a house that was crushed by falling debris. Search operations continue for two missing individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

