Tragedy on Annamalaiyar Hill: Cyclone Fengal's Aftermath

Tragedy struck Annamalaiyar Hill when torrential rain caused by Cyclone Fengal led to a series of mudslides on December 1, resulting in the devastation of a local household as five bodies were finally recovered after an exhaustive search.

Efforts overseen by the NDRF, police, and fire service personnel began Monday, retrieving the body of a child by evening. Shortly after, four more bodies, including that of a woman, were uncovered.

Locals in VOC Nagar reported that a couple and their two children were trapped in a house that was crushed by falling debris. Search operations continue for two missing individuals.

