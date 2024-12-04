Tremors Shake Telangana: Mulugu Hit by Earthquake
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Mulugu in Telangana on Wednesday morning, shaking several areas across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The tremor struck at 7.27 am, according to the National Center for Seismology, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties.
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the region of Mulugu in Telangana early Wednesday morning, creating widespread alarm among residents. The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake occurred at 7.27 am.
Tremors from the quake were felt across several locales in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leading to momentary panic among the population.
Despite the seismic activity, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, authorities stated, as local officials continue to assess the situation.
