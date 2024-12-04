Tremors Shake Telangana: Mulugu Hit by Earthquake

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the region of Mulugu in Telangana early Wednesday morning, creating widespread alarm among residents. The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake occurred at 7.27 am.

Tremors from the quake were felt across several locales in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leading to momentary panic among the population.

Despite the seismic activity, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, authorities stated, as local officials continue to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)