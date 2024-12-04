Left Menu

Beans and Tempeh: The Unsung Heroes Against Climate Crisis

A new study reveals that switching from meat and dairy to unprocessed plant-based foods like beans and tempeh significantly benefits health, reduces environmental impact, and cuts costs. It emphasizes the need for public policies that promote such dietary changes for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oxford | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:26 IST
Beans and Tempeh: The Unsung Heroes Against Climate Crisis
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Oxford, Dec 4 (The Conversation) - Current studies affirm meat and dairy's role in the climate crisis. Transitioning away from these staples is vital to avoid perilous global warming levels.

Research evaluating meat alternatives highlights that unprocessed plant foods like beans and tempeh excel in replacing meat and dairy, offering superior nutrition and health benefits while minimizing environmental impact and costs.

Processed alternatives like veggie burgers provide some benefits but fall short compared to unprocessed legumes. Surprisingly, lab-grown meat ranks lowest due to high emissions and costs. Supportive public policies are essential to encourage healthy, sustainable eating habits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024