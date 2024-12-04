Beans and Tempeh: The Unsung Heroes Against Climate Crisis
A new study reveals that switching from meat and dairy to unprocessed plant-based foods like beans and tempeh significantly benefits health, reduces environmental impact, and cuts costs. It emphasizes the need for public policies that promote such dietary changes for a sustainable future.
Oxford, Dec 4 (The Conversation) - Current studies affirm meat and dairy's role in the climate crisis. Transitioning away from these staples is vital to avoid perilous global warming levels.
Research evaluating meat alternatives highlights that unprocessed plant foods like beans and tempeh excel in replacing meat and dairy, offering superior nutrition and health benefits while minimizing environmental impact and costs.
Processed alternatives like veggie burgers provide some benefits but fall short compared to unprocessed legumes. Surprisingly, lab-grown meat ranks lowest due to high emissions and costs. Supportive public policies are essential to encourage healthy, sustainable eating habits.
