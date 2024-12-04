Odisha's Dog Bite Dilemma: A Growing Concern
Odisha recorded over 5.20 lakh dog bite cases from January 2023 to October 2024. Stray and domesticated dogs have bitten an average of 777 people daily. Efforts are underway to curb the issue through the Animal Birth Control programme, despite significant numbers of stray dogs.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, Odisha has reported over 5.20 lakh instances of dog bites from January 2023 to October 2024, as shared by the state government in a recent Assembly session.
This staggering statistic translates to an average of 777 individuals falling victim to dog bites each day within the period specified. The attack frequency shines a spotlight on public health and safety concerns in the state.
The state's Animal Resources Development Minister, Gokulananda Mallik, broke down the figures, highlighting the alarming rise in incidents while pointing to ongoing efforts involving the Animal Birth Control programme aimed at addressing this serious issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
