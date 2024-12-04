Albufera Lagoon: From Biodiverse Haven to Toxic Dump

In the aftermath of devastating flash floods in southeastern Spain, Albufera Lagoon has suffered significant environmental damage. The coastal wetland reserve is inundated with tons of plastic waste, wrecked cars, and pharmaceutical products.

Albufera, just south of Valencia and famed for its rich biodiversity, now finds its waters filled with refrigerators, petrol cans, and other debris. This lagoon is critical to the region's ecology and economy, harboring endangered species and supporting rice paddies crucial for Valencia's famous paella.

Conservationists, including Pablo Vera, express hope for recovery, provided there is adequate funding for waste removal. The situation necessitates urgent intervention, with restoration costs projected at 9.58 million euros. Meanwhile, the contamination's impact remains under evaluation, raising concerns for the future of this vital ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)