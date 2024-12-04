Left Menu

Albufera Lagoon: From Biodiverse Haven to Toxic Dump

Albufera Lagoon in Valencia, a vital coastal wetland reserve in Spain, was overwhelmed by flash floods, leaving it littered with wreckage. Home to diverse wildlife and rice paddies, the area is now contaminated. Restoration efforts are underway amid challenges, aiming for recovery of this ecological gem.

Updated: 04-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:34 IST
In the aftermath of devastating flash floods in southeastern Spain, Albufera Lagoon has suffered significant environmental damage. The coastal wetland reserve is inundated with tons of plastic waste, wrecked cars, and pharmaceutical products.

Albufera, just south of Valencia and famed for its rich biodiversity, now finds its waters filled with refrigerators, petrol cans, and other debris. This lagoon is critical to the region's ecology and economy, harboring endangered species and supporting rice paddies crucial for Valencia's famous paella.

Conservationists, including Pablo Vera, express hope for recovery, provided there is adequate funding for waste removal. The situation necessitates urgent intervention, with restoration costs projected at 9.58 million euros. Meanwhile, the contamination's impact remains under evaluation, raising concerns for the future of this vital ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

