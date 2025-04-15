Left Menu

Telangana Land Clash: A Battle of Development and Conservation

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized opposition parties and PM Modi for their stance on a 400-acre land development near the University of Hyderabad, claiming false propaganda was involved. The government's plan for IT infrastructure faces protests over environmental concerns, while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:37 IST
  • India

The land dispute near the University of Hyderabad has become a political battleground. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accused opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading false propaganda about the development of a 400-acre area adjacent to the University, branding the allegations as misleading.

During a Congress Legislature Party meeting, Reddy emphasized the state's responsibility to inform citizens about the actual intentions behind the land development and urged Congress members to directly engage with constituents. The government plans to transform the land into IT infrastructure face opposition from environmental groups and political rivals like BJP and BRS.

The issue is being addressed in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court, highlighting concerns about potential environmental damage. Amidst legal challenges, the state government continues to promote welfare initiatives and infrastructure developments, asserting that they are essential for community advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

