Protecting Kashmir's Fertile Lands: The Battle Against Railway Expansion

Iltija Mufti, PDP leader, urges the Jammu and Kashmir government to avoid acquiring fertile agricultural lands for railway construction near Bijbehara. She argues that doing so threatens local livelihoods and could harm Kashmir's fragile ecology. Mufti suggests using non-agricultural land instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Iltija Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the administration in Jammu and Kashmir to halt plans to acquire fertile agricultural land for a railway line in the Anantnag district. Her appeal emphasizes the potential threat to local livelihoods and ecological stability.

Mufti told reporters that acquiring fertile lands for the railway construction, which is set to pass through Pulwama, Bijbehara, and Awantipora, constitutes a direct assault on the livelihoods of the local population. The area is known for its rich agricultural productivity and numerous orchards.

She further criticized the proposed project by highlighting its potential environmental impact, asserting that alternatives exist which do not affect agricultural land. Mufti also raised concerns over the government's broader approach to urban planning and land acquisition, deeming it detrimental to public security.

