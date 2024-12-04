Building Smart Villages: Nitin Gadkari's Vision for India's Future

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed the creation of smart villages, inspired by the smart city model, to transform rural areas across India. His vision was shared during the 42nd Convocation of the School of Planning and Architecture.

Gadkari emphasized the importance of converting knowledge into wealth, stating that educated manpower will be pivotal in realizing the prime minister's goal of a 5 trillion-dollar economy. He noted the necessity of investing in education to foster self-reliance.

Balancing economic growth with ecological responsibility was highlighted as a critical concern. Gadkari stressed that ecology, economy, and environment must coexist, urging for their cooperation, coordination, and communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)