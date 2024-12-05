A Breath of Relief: Delhi's Air Quality Shows Signs of Improvement
Delhi experienced two consecutive days of cleaner air as the AQI was recorded in the moderate category. The Supreme Court allowed easing of restrictions to Stage-2 under the GRAP. Remaining restrictions focus on banning coal and firewood use, and the DSS model for pollution assessment faces a technical glitch.
- Country:
- India
Residents of Delhi enjoyed cleaner air for the second day in a row as the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to a moderate level with a reading of 165. This marked an improvement from the previous day's reading of 178, as restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were lifted.
The shift to Stage-2 measures was authorized by the Supreme Court, allowing the resumption of activities like the entry of diesel-run medium and heavy vehicles registered in Delhi, provided they are not carrying essential goods. However, bans on coal and firewood use, along with diesel generators, continue in the National Capital Region.
Meanwhile, the Decision Support System (DSS) for pollution assessment remains outdated due to technical hitches, leaving recent data on stubble burning and transport emissions contributions unavailable. Despite these challenges, Delhi's air quality began showing signs of improvement in December, aided by strong winds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- AQI
- air quality
- pollution
- GRAP
- restrictions
- DSS
- PM2.5
- Supreme Court
- clean air
ALSO READ
Lifting Restrictions: A New Twist in the US's Missile Strategy for Ukraine
Pollsters Grapple with 'Trump Effect' After Unexpected Election Result
Manipur Eases Restrictions Amidst Tensions
FAA Eases Flight Restrictions Over Northern Haiti
Supreme Court to Review GRAP-4 Restrictions as Delhi AQI Drops