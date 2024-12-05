Left Menu

A Breath of Relief: Delhi's Air Quality Shows Signs of Improvement

Delhi experienced two consecutive days of cleaner air as the AQI was recorded in the moderate category. The Supreme Court allowed easing of restrictions to Stage-2 under the GRAP. Remaining restrictions focus on banning coal and firewood use, and the DSS model for pollution assessment faces a technical glitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:25 IST
A Breath of Relief: Delhi's Air Quality Shows Signs of Improvement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Delhi enjoyed cleaner air for the second day in a row as the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to a moderate level with a reading of 165. This marked an improvement from the previous day's reading of 178, as restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were lifted.

The shift to Stage-2 measures was authorized by the Supreme Court, allowing the resumption of activities like the entry of diesel-run medium and heavy vehicles registered in Delhi, provided they are not carrying essential goods. However, bans on coal and firewood use, along with diesel generators, continue in the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the Decision Support System (DSS) for pollution assessment remains outdated due to technical hitches, leaving recent data on stubble burning and transport emissions contributions unavailable. Despite these challenges, Delhi's air quality began showing signs of improvement in December, aided by strong winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024