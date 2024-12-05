A Breath of Relief: Delhi's Air Quality Shows Signs of Improvement

Residents of Delhi enjoyed cleaner air for the second day in a row as the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to a moderate level with a reading of 165. This marked an improvement from the previous day's reading of 178, as restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were lifted.

The shift to Stage-2 measures was authorized by the Supreme Court, allowing the resumption of activities like the entry of diesel-run medium and heavy vehicles registered in Delhi, provided they are not carrying essential goods. However, bans on coal and firewood use, along with diesel generators, continue in the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the Decision Support System (DSS) for pollution assessment remains outdated due to technical hitches, leaving recent data on stubble burning and transport emissions contributions unavailable. Despite these challenges, Delhi's air quality began showing signs of improvement in December, aided by strong winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)