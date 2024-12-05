Left Menu

Supreme Court Adjusts Air Quality Measures Amid Declining AQI

With Delhi-NCR's improving air quality, the Supreme Court allowed easing stringent GRAP-4 curbs to stage 2. The court recommended incorporating GRAP-3 measures if AQI rises above 350, signaling further monitoring. The top court encouraged coordination among stakeholders to find a permanent solution to recurring air pollution issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:49 IST
Supreme Court Adjusts Air Quality Measures Amid Declining AQI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided to ease the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in Delhi-NCR, moving from stage 4 to stage 2, amid improving air quality. However, concerns remain, prompting suggestions to incorporate some GRAP-3 measures.

As Delhi's air quality indices (AQI) have shown improvement, the court emphasized the need to monitor the situation closely, considering potential reintroduction of stricter measures if AQI exceeds the threshold of 350. Despite relaxation, the court reiterated the necessity for decisive action if levels climb, indicating precautionary stage 3 and potentially stage 4 interventions if AQI surpasses 400.

While the AQI level hasn't surpassed 300 in recent days, the Supreme Court urged better coordination among government bodies to address the winter pollution crisis, stressing the enforcement of solid waste management rules to prevent pollution spikes and considering a comprehensive review of all pollution-causing factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024