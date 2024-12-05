Supreme Court Adjusts Air Quality Measures Amid Declining AQI

The Supreme Court has decided to ease the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in Delhi-NCR, moving from stage 4 to stage 2, amid improving air quality. However, concerns remain, prompting suggestions to incorporate some GRAP-3 measures.

As Delhi's air quality indices (AQI) have shown improvement, the court emphasized the need to monitor the situation closely, considering potential reintroduction of stricter measures if AQI exceeds the threshold of 350. Despite relaxation, the court reiterated the necessity for decisive action if levels climb, indicating precautionary stage 3 and potentially stage 4 interventions if AQI surpasses 400.

While the AQI level hasn't surpassed 300 in recent days, the Supreme Court urged better coordination among government bodies to address the winter pollution crisis, stressing the enforcement of solid waste management rules to prevent pollution spikes and considering a comprehensive review of all pollution-causing factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)