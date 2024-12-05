Disappointment Over Abandoned Mizoram Border Road Project
K Vanlalvena, Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member, lamented the withdrawal of a key border road project linking Sangau and Saisihchhuah. The project was stalled due to conflicts over compensation and executing agencies, leading to the Goavernment withdrawing the Rs 66.08 crore funding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member, K Vanlalvena, has expressed discontent following the cancellation of a significant border road project meant to link Sangau and Saisihchhuah.
The project aimed to connect south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district with an area near Myanmar's Chin state, but was called off due to administrative disagreements and compensation issues.
Vanlalvena pinpointed the selection of the Border Road Organisation over Mizoram's Public Works Department as a key reason for the stalemate, which ultimately led to a withdrawal of Rs 66.08 crore in sanctioned funds by the Centre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mizoram
- Rajya Sabha
- Vanlalvena
- border road
- Sangau
- Lawngtlai
- Myanmar
- BRO
- PWD
- Zoramthanga
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNICEF Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Myanmar: Urges Action to Protect Children and Families
China and Myanmar Join Forces to Dismantle Telecom Fraud Networks
‘Myanmar’s children cannot afford to wait,’ warns UNICEF
Children and amputees bear brunt of Myanmar’s deadly landmine epidemic
Myanmar's Hidden Crisis: UN Raises Alarm on Junta Atrocities