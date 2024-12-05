Disappointment Over Abandoned Mizoram Border Road Project

Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha member, K Vanlalvena, has expressed discontent following the cancellation of a significant border road project meant to link Sangau and Saisihchhuah.

The project aimed to connect south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district with an area near Myanmar's Chin state, but was called off due to administrative disagreements and compensation issues.

Vanlalvena pinpointed the selection of the Border Road Organisation over Mizoram's Public Works Department as a key reason for the stalemate, which ultimately led to a withdrawal of Rs 66.08 crore in sanctioned funds by the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)