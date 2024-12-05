Diesel Disaster: HPCL Depot Leak Sparks Environmental Concerns

A diesel leak from an HPCL depot in Elathur, Kozhikode, has resulted in significant environmental pollution, with approximately 1,500 litres of fuel spilled, according to the Kozhikode district administration.

Authorities have issued a show cause notice to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) following Wednesday's incident.

State Forests Minister A K Saseendran emphasized public safety as a top priority, pointing to mechanical or electronic failures as the cause.

The Minister suggested appointing an expert team to inspect the issue and prevent future incidents.

HPCL has been directed to ensure operational safety and transparency, with cleanup operations starting imminently.

A case will be filed under pollution-related laws, and the Kozhikode District Collector holds HPCL accountable for the environmental damage.

Immediate pollution resolution is a priority, with chemical substances being procured for water body cleanup.

Soil pollution mitigation is underway, and discussions on compensation will follow sampling by the Pollution Control Board.

The spill affected local fish and the leaked diesel reached a nearby river.

The leak, causing panic among Elathur residents, underscores the need for rigorous safety measures by HPCL.

