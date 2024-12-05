Left Menu

ISRO Gears Up for SPADEX: A New Frontier in Space Docking

ISRO is preparing for the SPADEX space docking experiment using the polar satellite launch vehicle. The mission is expected to launch later this month. Following a successful launch of PSLV-C59/Probas-3, ISRO plans a similar mission with PSLV-C60, highlighting international collaborations, especially in heliophysics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO is advancing its space technology efforts with plans to launch the SPADEX space docking experiment later this month. According to Chairman S Somanath, the mission will utilize the polar satellite launch vehicle, furthering India's prowess in space exploration.

The announcement follows the successful deployment of ESA's satellites during the PSLV-C59/Probas-3 mission. The endeavor showcased the strong collaborative ties between ISRO and international partners like the European Space Agency, focusing on heliophysics.

The upcoming PSLV-C60 mission remains on schedule for December. It aims to continue this trend of international cooperation and technological innovation, setting a new milestone in India's space capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

