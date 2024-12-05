ISRO Gears Up for SPADEX: A New Frontier in Space Docking

ISRO is advancing its space technology efforts with plans to launch the SPADEX space docking experiment later this month. According to Chairman S Somanath, the mission will utilize the polar satellite launch vehicle, furthering India's prowess in space exploration.

The announcement follows the successful deployment of ESA's satellites during the PSLV-C59/Probas-3 mission. The endeavor showcased the strong collaborative ties between ISRO and international partners like the European Space Agency, focusing on heliophysics.

The upcoming PSLV-C60 mission remains on schedule for December. It aims to continue this trend of international cooperation and technological innovation, setting a new milestone in India's space capabilities.

