California Shaken by 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake
A powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake impacted California, reported by the USGS. This seismic event occurred at a shallow depth of 0.6 kilometers, causing widespread attention and concern about potential effects on the region.
Residents and authorities are now assessing possible damage and preparing for aftershocks.
