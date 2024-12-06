Left Menu

California Shaken by 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake

A powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake impacted California, reported by the USGS. This seismic event occurred at a shallow depth of 0.6 kilometers, causing widespread attention and concern about potential effects on the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck California on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 0.6 kilometers (0.37 miles), has drawn attention due to the potential impact on the densely populated area.

Residents and authorities are now assessing possible damage and preparing for aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

