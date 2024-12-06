Left Menu

Powerful Quake Rocks Ferndale with Tsunami Warning

A revised report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has increased the magnitude of the earthquake that hit Ferndale, California to 7. The quake, which prompted a tsunami warning, was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) updated the magnitude of the earthquake that rattled Ferndale, California on Thursday from 6.6 to a higher intensity of 7.

According to the USGS, the powerful quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), raising concerns in the region.

In response to the seismic activity, the U.S. National Tsunami Center issued a tsunami warning, alerting the local population of potential coastal threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

