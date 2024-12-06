Powerful Quake Rocks Ferndale with Tsunami Warning
A revised report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has increased the magnitude of the earthquake that hit Ferndale, California to 7. The quake, which prompted a tsunami warning, was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) updated the magnitude of the earthquake that rattled Ferndale, California on Thursday from 6.6 to a higher intensity of 7.
According to the USGS, the powerful quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), raising concerns in the region.
In response to the seismic activity, the U.S. National Tsunami Center issued a tsunami warning, alerting the local population of potential coastal threats.
