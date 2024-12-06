Seismic Wake-Up: California's Coastal Quake and Its Ripple Effects

A powerful magnitude 7 earthquake struck off the northern California coast on Thursday, causing concerns that led to a tsunami warning initially imposed on a large portion of the California and Oregon coastline but was subsequently canceled, according to officials.

The temblor, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, was centered approximately 39 miles west of Ferndale, a lesser-populated area of northern California. The National Weather Service had alerted around 4.7 million residents in the region until the warning was lifted, confirming initial fears did not materialize into a significant tsunami.

Despite the warning being retracted, the impact was palpable as nearly 19,000 residents in Humboldt County faced power outages. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom promptly met with state emergency officials to strategize on ensuring residents' safety, emphasizing preparedness for future seismic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)