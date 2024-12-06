Left Menu

Seismic Wake-Up: California's Coastal Quake and Its Ripple Effects

A magnitude 7 earthquake off northern California prompted a tsunami warning later canceled. Affecting 4.7 million residents, the quake was 39 miles west of Ferndale, California. Affected areas saw power outages. Governor Newsom engaged emergency officials to ensure safety, highlighting potential risks on the U.S. West Coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:45 IST
Seismic Wake-Up: California's Coastal Quake and Its Ripple Effects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful magnitude 7 earthquake struck off the northern California coast on Thursday, causing concerns that led to a tsunami warning initially imposed on a large portion of the California and Oregon coastline but was subsequently canceled, according to officials.

The temblor, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, was centered approximately 39 miles west of Ferndale, a lesser-populated area of northern California. The National Weather Service had alerted around 4.7 million residents in the region until the warning was lifted, confirming initial fears did not materialize into a significant tsunami.

Despite the warning being retracted, the impact was palpable as nearly 19,000 residents in Humboldt County faced power outages. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom promptly met with state emergency officials to strategize on ensuring residents' safety, emphasizing preparedness for future seismic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024