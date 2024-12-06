Left Menu

Tsunami Alert Canceled Following Magnitude 7 Earthquake off California Coast

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Northern California, triggering a brief tsunami warning covering California and Oregon. While the warning was canceled, it had initially affected nearly 4.7 million people. The quake led to power outages in Humboldt County, prompting state emergency actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the northern California coast on Thursday, briefly triggering a tsunami warning before it was canceled for areas stretching from California to Oregon, officials reported.

Initially, the tsunami warning placed some 4.7 million residents of both states on alert, before the National Weather Service confirmed its cancellation. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers and was centered approximately 39 miles west of Ferndale in a sparsely populated area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The National Tsunami Center had extended the warning from Dunes City, Oregon, to San Francisco and San Jose, California, a distance of 400 miles. In response, Berkeley police issued an evacuation order for parts of West Berkeley. Meanwhile, about 19,000 people experienced power outages in Humboldt County. California Governor Gavin Newsom was engaged with state emergency officials to ensure public safety, his office stated on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

