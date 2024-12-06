Tsunami Alert Canceled Following Magnitude 7 Earthquake off California Coast
A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Northern California, triggering a brief tsunami warning covering California and Oregon. While the warning was canceled, it had initially affected nearly 4.7 million people. The quake led to power outages in Humboldt County, prompting state emergency actions.
A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the northern California coast on Thursday, briefly triggering a tsunami warning before it was canceled for areas stretching from California to Oregon, officials reported.
Initially, the tsunami warning placed some 4.7 million residents of both states on alert, before the National Weather Service confirmed its cancellation. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers and was centered approximately 39 miles west of Ferndale in a sparsely populated area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The National Tsunami Center had extended the warning from Dunes City, Oregon, to San Francisco and San Jose, California, a distance of 400 miles. In response, Berkeley police issued an evacuation order for parts of West Berkeley. Meanwhile, about 19,000 people experienced power outages in Humboldt County. California Governor Gavin Newsom was engaged with state emergency officials to ensure public safety, his office stated on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
