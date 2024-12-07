President Murmu Launches Major Infrastructure Projects in Odisha
President Droupadi Murmu initiated six significant projects in Odisha, including three railway lines and a hospital, amounting to Rs 6,400 crore. These developments aim to enhance transportation, commerce, and healthcare. Murmu emphasized the role of education in tribal regions, with 100 new Eklavya Schools planned.
In a significant push for infrastructure in Odisha, President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation for six major projects totalling Rs 6,400 crore. The new ventures include three crucial railway lines: Bangriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Keonjhargarh.
The President, joined by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other officials, expressed confidence that these projects will bolster transportation, commerce, and business in the region.
Additionally, President Murmu highlighted plans to establish over 100 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state, affirming the government's commitment to enhancing educational facilities for tribal children and contributing to overall regional advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
