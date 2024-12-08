The Race to Net Zero: Unveiling Carbon Dioxide Removal Technology

Global carbon emissions from fossil fuels are climbing, with 2024 projected to break temperature records. Current efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C are insufficient. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stresses the need for carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies to reach net-zero targets.

The road to net zero requires removing billions of tonnes of CO₂ each year, as emissions are not declining rapidly enough. Traditional methods such as forestation and soil carbon enhancement are no longer sufficient; innovative technologies are crucial in the climate battle.

Australia's vast landscapes and renewable energy resources position it to lead in carbon storage. As the country ramps up efforts, the new CDR industry must navigate social, environmental, and technical challenges. However, minimizing emissions remains a critical priority alongside developing CDR capabilities.

