Inferno Strikes Family Home: Roof Collapse Sparks Chaos

In outer north Delhi, a family of six sustained severe injuries when their home's roof collapsed, causing a fire. The incident occurred during cooking, leading to both impact and burn injuries. Quick emergency responses followed, and the injured were hospitalized, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a family were injured when their two-storey home's roof collapsed, igniting a fire in outer north Delhi, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Shani Bazar area around 7 a.m., coinciding with the family's cooking activities, which resulted in extensive impact and burn injuries.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a possible cylinder explosion; however, subsequent inspections ruled out any blast, confirming the collapse as the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

