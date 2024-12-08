Inferno Strikes Family Home: Roof Collapse Sparks Chaos

Six members of a family were injured when their two-storey home's roof collapsed, igniting a fire in outer north Delhi, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Shani Bazar area around 7 a.m., coinciding with the family's cooking activities, which resulted in extensive impact and burn injuries.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a possible cylinder explosion; however, subsequent inspections ruled out any blast, confirming the collapse as the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)