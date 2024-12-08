Left Menu

Tragedy at Hyderabad Pharma: NGT Orders Accountability

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded responses from the Union Ministry of Environment over a blast at a Hyderabad pharma company. The incident resulted in one death and injuries to three, raising concerns over legal compliance. Further proceedings are scheduled for February.

The National Green Tribunal has demanded responses from the Hyderabad regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and other involved parties. The call follows a fatal blast at a pharmaceutical company last month, which left one worker dead and three injured.

The incident was highlighted through a PTI report titled 'One dead, three injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Hyderabad.' During a session chaired by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, the tribunal noted its previous directives for compensating victims of similar incidents.

Emphasizing potential violations of the Public Liability Insurance Act and Environment Protection Act, the NGT has included the MoEFCC's Hyderabad regional office and local pollution bodies as respondents. Notices have been issued, with February 5 set for further deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

