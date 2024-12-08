Left Menu

Delhi Struggles with Alarming 'Very Poor' Air Quality

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Sunday, registering a 'very poor' AQI of 302. This marks a significant decline from early December when it was 'moderate'. The Decision Support System remains outdated, hindering accurate pollution assessment. Forecasts show the situation may worsen to 'very poor' soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:46 IST
Delhi faced a significant decline in air quality on Sunday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged back into the 'very poor' category with a reading of 302. This comes after a brief improvement to a 'moderate' level in early December, sparking concerns among residents and officials.

The deteriorating air quality is largely due to the presence of PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants, which were recorded at alarmingly high levels. These particles pose serious health risks, as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, exacerbating respiratory issues.

Compounding the issue, the Decision Support System, meant to assess pollution sources, has not been updated, reducing the effectiveness of air quality management efforts. With forecasts predicting further deterioration, Delhi braces for potential challenges in managing air pollution effectively.

